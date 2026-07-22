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Fulham and Real Madrid in talks as Alvaro Arbeloa eyes reunion with his former striker
Arbeloa leads the chase for Garcia
According to The Athletic, the potential move for Garcia would see the forward reunite with new Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who has made the striker a top priority this summer. Arbeloa is regarded as Garcia's football mentor and is reportedly actively involved in the ongoing discussions between the two clubs to bring the Spaniard to west London. Arbeloa was appointed by the Cottagers earlier this month following his departure from the Bernabeu, where he was subsequently replaced by Jose Mourinho.
Should the deal reach a successful conclusion, Garcia would represent Fulham’s first new arrival of the summer transfer window. While Swedish forward Jonah Kusi-Asare has already joined the club on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich, his move followed a successful loan spell at Craven Cottage during the 2025-26 season. Garcia is a player in high demand, having received significant attention from multiple clubs across Europe throughout the calendar year due to his impressive performances in Spain.
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Real Madrid’s stance and the Mourinho factor
Madrid had initially decided months ago that Garcia would be allowed to leave this summer. However, the process was temporarily put on hold following the arrival of Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician requested time to evaluate the striker during pre-season before sanctioning a departure. While Mourinho is said to like the player’s profile, he is currently unable to guarantee him a prominent role in the starting eleven for the upcoming campaign.
This lack of guaranteed minutes has left the final decision regarding his future in the hands of Garcia himself. Despite the willingness to negotiate, Los Blancos are expected to include specific clauses in any permanent transfer. The Spanish giants typically look to retain some level of power or a preferential right over the future of their academy graduates, ensuring they have an advantage should they wish to bring the player back to the Spanish capital in the coming years.
A rising star from La Fabrica
Garcia is a proud product of the famed Real Madrid academy and has steadily climbed the ranks to the first team. He made his senior debut in November 2023 under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti and has since gone on to make 51 appearances for the club. During his time in the senior setup, he has proven his efficiency in front of goal by netting 13 times and providing seven assists, demonstrating a versatility that Arbeloa believes will translate well to the physical demands of the Premier League.
His major breakthrough on the global stage occurred during Real Madrid’s run to the semi-finals of the Club World Cup last summer. Garcia was the standout performer for the Spanish side in that tournament, winning the Golden Boot after scoring four goals. His rise was so significant that the club rewarded him with a lucrative new contract, which is currently set to run until 2030. Despite this long-term commitment, the fierce competition for places in Madrid has now opened the door for a departure.
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Stiff competition at Real Madrid and Spain status
Last season was a productive one for Garcia, who managed to score eight goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. However, his opportunities in La Liga were limited to just nine starts, largely due to the presence of France captain Kylian Mbappe, who remains the undisputed first-choice striker under Mourinho. This limited game time has hindered his progress at the international level, although he remains a highly respected figure within the Spanish national team setup at various age groups.
Garcia has already earned his first senior cap for Spain, making his debut as a second-half substitute in a friendly encounter against Iraq in June. Despite his potential, he was ultimately not selected by Luis de la Fuente for this summer’s World Cup squad, which went on to win the tournament.
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