FBL-FIFA-ARAB-CUP-PODIUMAFP
Rahul Bali

From green World Cup to greener Arab Cup: Qatar's commitment to sustainability to the fore at 2025 FIFA Arab Cup

The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup is in its business end, with some exciting high-stakes games left in the tournament. It has been yet another highly successful tournament, highlighted by the hosts Qatar building on the legacy of the 2022 World Cup which was also held in the Middle-East nation.

The semifinals of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 is upon us as Saudi Arabia, Morocco, UAE and Jordan compete to win the ultimate regional crown in Qatar.

It has been yet another highly successful tournament, adding to the list of achievements Qatar have under their belt as a world-class host nation. More importantly, it has come on the back of an impressive 48-team FIFA U17 World Cup which was held last month.

Qatar have truly elevated their status as a footballing destination which was built on the back of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was an unqualified success.

And now, they have built on the legacy of that highly-impressive World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup is just another landmark on the Middle-East nation’s growth as a host.

  • Stadium 974Sooraj Kamath

    ‘Green’ FIFA World Cup 2022

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar did implement eco-friendly measures throughout the tournament in a bid to host a ‘green’ World Cup.

    The Local Organising Committee (LOC) had a sustainability agenda when they submitted the bid to host the 2022 World Cup, and they executed the same during the tournament.

    There was the modular stadium, Stadium 974, which was built using standard certified shipping containers and modular steel elements which could be dismantled and redesigned later. The stadium received a 5-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) and was naturally ventilated due to its design, avoiding the need for any cooling system. In fact, all venues for the World Cup received high GSAS ratings.

    Of course, the biggest boost was the cut down on travel and the resulting aviation fuel savings which contributed to the green World Cup. All stadiums used during the World Cup were situated within an hour’s distance from each other. Teams did not have to travel around, nor did the fans.

    There were ‘green’ public transport options including electric buses which further helped the sustainability initiatives of the LOC.

    Moreover, volunteer gear and workforce uniforms were made using recycled material. There were also dedicated systems in place to manage water and waste material to reduce its environmental footprint.

    • Advertisement

  • ‘Greener’ FIFA Arab Cup 2025

    The FIFA Arab Cup 2025, which has seen some intense action, has been a similar success when it comes to sustainability.

    The tournament has been held across six venues, all used for the 2022 FIFA World Cup including Stadium 974. All of these stadiums have these sustainability measures in place, building on the legacy and pathway the 2022 World Cup laid down.

    With the Arab Cup 2025 in Qatar also a compact tournament, the travel footprint for fans and players alike is extremely low compared to similar tournaments which would typically be held in other countries across various cities.

    The use of recycled materials and waste and water management systems also continue to add a sheen to Qatar’s commitment to sustainability, something that has been visible through during the FIFA Arab Cup 2025.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0