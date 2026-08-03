In a revelation that has sent shockwaves through French football, former Sports Minister Buffet has confessed that her ministry suspended surprise anti-doping controls for the national team ahead of the 1998 World Cup. The admission, made during a documentary titled 'Zidane, the creation of a legend,' contradicts testimony she gave under oath to a Senate commission in 2013, where she denied any such intervention.

The documentary focuses on the rise of the iconic Zinedine Zidane, who recently took over as France head coach following Didier Deschamps’ legendary tenure.

Buffet explained that the decision followed a period of intense friction between the government and the football federation. After an initial surprise test at the team's training camp in Tignes in 1997, which saw all players return negative results, the backlash from the squad was significant. Aimé Jacquet, the head coach at the time, and the French Football Federation (FFF) reportedly viewed these tests as an unnecessary hindrance to their preparations.