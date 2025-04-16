'Not focused on that - Frenkie de Jong refuses to commit his future to Barcelona despite La Liga giants preparing new contract offer for former Man Utd transfer target
Frenkie de Jong refused to clarify his future at Barcelona, fuelling speculation that the Dutchman could probably be headed for an exit this summer.
- De Jong on the verge of being offered a new deal by Barca
- Club yet to reach agreement with the player
- Dutchman refused to comment on his future