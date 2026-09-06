'High frustration tolerance!' – Julian Schuster speaks out as Freiburg climb to top of Bundesliga

SC Freiburg sit proudly at the top of the Bundesliga table after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over SC Paderborn. Julian Schuster's side extended their perfect start to the league season with two wins from two matches.

Freiburg move to six points alongside Borussia Dortmund and surprise package SV Elversberg.

However, Freiburg's superior +4 goal difference edges out Dortmund (+3) and Elversberg (+2) to keep them alone at the summit.