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‘Where’s the love’ - Free agent Jadon Sancho must answer important questions following release by Man Utd & shock failure to find a new club
Sancho released by Man Utd when contract expired
At this stage of his career, Sancho should be at his peak - or about to reach that level. With enough experience under his belt, from stints in English and German football, he would have expected to be on top of his game by now.
Rather than scaling the highest of highs, the Manchester City academy graduate finds himself plumbing new lows. He was allowed to head through the exits at Old Trafford after seeing his contract expire.
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Loan spells at Chelsea & Aston Villa failed to deliver transfer
Premier League giants wrote off a £73 million ($98m) asset when agreeing to his release. That is how much it had cost the Red Devils to prise an exciting forward away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 - with the world seemingly at his feet back then.
A reputation had been earned as one of the most exciting widemen on the planet, with more than 50 goals being recorded for BVB alongside 60-plus assists. Sancho never got close to replicating that output across five forgettable years at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’.
He only spent two of those seasons as a first-team regular, finding the target on 12 occasions, with loan spells at Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa being sanctioned.
Those moves saw him grace the Champions League final, win the Conference League and Europa League, but a lost spark was never truly rekindled and permanent transfer options were passed up. He is now waiting on enticing offers that may prove difficult to attract.
How does Sancho get his career back on track?
Asked to assess Sancho’s dramatic fall from grace, ex-Villa midfielder Houghton - who was speaking in association with IrishBetting.ie - told GOAL: “It'd be easy for everybody to say, ‘well, this is what happens if you're not focused on the job’.
“I don't know what's happened to the kid, I don't know what his background is, I don't know what his support group's like, I don't know what's been happening. What I do know is he's been shipped around and that isn’t easy.
“Let me tell you, go and ask players like Harry Kane when he was younger and he's getting, for experience, he's going to Leyton Orient, he went to Millwall. There's been others, but not at the level that he was at. You're talking about youngsters there. Here you're talking about a lad who's actually been at top clubs and now he's been shipped out on loan.
“It's never a great sign for him and I feel for his mentality, I really would hope that he's got good people behind him looking after him because it mustn't be easy for him.
“You can have all the money that you want, I'm sure he's made a lot of money, but you still want to play the game. Where's the love, where's the desire, where's that passion for the game? I hope that's still within him. I'm sure it is, it's just like he needs to find himself again.
“I was talking about Troy Parrott the other day, look what happened to Troy when he was at Tottenham and he was shipped out on loan and then he had to reinvent himself over in the Netherlands and now he's doing well over in Spain. That's what he has to do at the moment, just get back to doing what he used to do as a kid, get that enjoyment back into his game. Someone to put their arm around him, whoever it may be and try to get the best out of him.
“None of us as fans want to see people fail, do we? I don't want to see anyone fail, I don't care where you're playing. I want people to go out and play to their best because there's no better feeling when you're playing well and you're playing at a club where the fans not adore you, but respect you and want you to have the best career that you can and that's what I want for Sancho, I want him to have the best career that he can.”
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Where will England international Sancho play next?
Sancho made 39 appearances for Villa, scoring one goal, while registering five strikes for Chelsea across his 41 games for them - with his last outing coming off the bench in the 2026 Europa League final on May 20.
It remains to be seen when and where his next game time will come, with nobody willing to take a calculated gamble on him as yet. Premier League teams are said to have expressed interest, but no deal has been done, with the latest reports suggesting that wings could be spread once more as a fresh start is sought away from English shores.
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