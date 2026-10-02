'He was a piece of crap!' - Ex-Man Utd star Fred launches brutal attack on Erik ten Hag over squad management and Cristiano Ronaldo feud

According to Fred, the manager - who arrived at Old Trafford with a glittering reputation after four successful seasons at Ajax, including a run to the Champions League semi-finals - failed to replicate that seamless success in the Premier League, despite lifting both the FA Cup and League Cup during his two-and-a-half-year spell in Manchester. Instead, he was prone to confrontation, frequently clashing with the biggest names in the dressing room.

'He argued with everyone. He argued with me, with Cristiano [Ronaldo], with Casemiro, with [Marcus] Rashford. He wouldn't put me in to play, sometimes it got stressful,' Fred explained. He further alleged that the manager showed favoritism, stating: '[With Ten Hag] Only his Dutch players played. A clique-ridden coach. But, tactically, one of the best I've ever worked with. He wanted the team to run, but Cristiano [was already] older. He took Cristiano out [of the starting lineup], and then there was a falling out.'