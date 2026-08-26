'Ciao, maestro' - Frank Rijkaard sends emotional message to back Xavi Hernández as new Netherlands manager

Visibly moved by the tribute, Xavi reflected on their golden era together, highlighting how Rijkaard successfully revived the club's traditional identity and brought home the 2006 UEFA Champions League and two Spanish league titles.

"Thank you very much. Frank Rijkaard is an incredible person as a coach. He also gave me a lot of confidence. You know, I had an injury during one of his periods at Barcelona, but I have very fond memories of Frank Rijkaard. We won many titles with him in the team. I think he brought our philosophy back to Barcelona. In the years before he came, we lost that philosophy a bit, and he brought that confidence back into the team. So I have very great memories of Frank, especially as a person. As a person, he has a big heart. Thank you very much."