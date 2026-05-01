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Phone, beer & transfer plans: How Frank Lampard will annoy wife Christine after guiding Coventry back to the Premier League
Lampard preparing for busy summer after promotion
Lampard has revealed he may have to apologise to his wife Christine as he balances family time with the demands of preparing Coventry City for life in the Premier League. The 47-year-old coach led the Sky Blues to promotion to England's top flight after 25 years. While celebrations continue at the CBS Arena, Lampard is already turning his attention to the upcoming transfer window.
Coventry face the challenge of competing in the Premier League without parachute payments, meaning careful planning will be required to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.
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Lampard jokes about juggling family time and work
Speaking to Jeff Stelling and Gabby Agbonlahor on talkSPORT Breakfast, Lampard admitted that switching off during the off-season will be difficult as transfer preparations begin. Lampard also highlighted the scale of the task facing his newly promoted side.
"I’m going to multitask, so there will be moments where maybe I have a beer in my hand and my phone in the other one," he explained. "Sometimes I have to apologise to Christine for that."
"In terms of the summer, there’s a lot of work to be done. There’s no doubt when you come up as a non-parachute team with players who aren’t as experienced. I know the gap well because I’ve played in it (the Premier League) a lot."
Coventry face major step up to Premier League
Coventry are returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001, but the step up in quality and financial power across the division presents a major challenge. Lampard believes his experience across different Premier League environments will help guide the club through the transition, from competing near the top of the table to battling for survival.
"I understand there’s lots of conversations (to be had)," Lampard admitted. "The owner has been very keen on us all enjoying and celebrating in these last couple of weeks, and I agree with that, we can live in the moment."
"But the next job for the football club is ‘ok, what do we need to do?’ because we’ve risen quite quickly in these last 18 months. A lot of amazing groundwork by Mark Robins but the differences that are coming upon the football club now and the step is big so it has to be done well, so that will be the job.""
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Transfer planning already under way
Lampard and Coventry’s hierarchy are now focused on strengthening the squad before their Premier League return. Midfielder Frank Onyeka is expected to join permanently after his loan from Brentford, while the club is also still hoping to make the permanent signing of goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from Brighton.
With one matches still remaining this season, Lampard’s attention is already shifting toward ensuring Coventry’s return to the top flight becomes a sustained stay rather than a brief visit.