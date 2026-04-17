Frank Lampard has done it! Coventry secure Premier League promotion thanks to dramatic late draw at Blackburn

Coventry knew a single point at Blackburn would have been enough to confirm their top-flight status, but they were made to sweat by a resilient Rovers side currently fighting against relegation.

The home side took a surprise lead midway through the second half. However, Bobby Thomas emerged as the hero in the 85th minute, rising highest to power home a header from a crucial free-kick. The goal sparked wild celebrations among the 7,000 travelling supporters who have waited a quarter of a century for this moment.