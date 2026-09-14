Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live$50
imago-sport-1083181448.jpgAPL
Adhe Makayasa

Frank Lampard issues reality check as Coventry City equal unwanted Premier League record after Brighton thrashing

F. Lampard
Coventry City
Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League

Frank Lampard has called for realism after Coventry City slumped to an emphatic 5-0 home defeat against Brighton. The crushing result saw the newly promoted side match an unwanted top-flight record by losing their opening four league fixtures without scoring, leaving the Sky Blues rooted to the bottom of the table and still searching for their first points.

  • Five goals punish hosts

    Charalampos Kostoulas opened the scoring for Brighton in the 35th minute before Malick Yalcouye doubled the advantage early in the second half, followed by a straight red card for Taiwo Awoniyi for an elbow just two minutes later. The visitors capitalised on the hosts' numerical disadvantage through Pascal Gross's penalty, a long-range strike from Lewis Dunk, and a stoppage-time finish from Yasin Ayari. The crushing 5-0 defeat ensured Coventry suffered a fourth consecutive loss without scoring a single goal to start the season.

    • Advertisement

  • Lampard demands elevated standards

    Coventry manager Lampard refused to look for scapegoats and acknowledged the clear gulf in class between his side and the visitors. The tactician highlighted his team's lapse in concentration for the second goal and their loss of control following the early second-half dismissal.

    Setting out his demands to the squad when speaking to Sky Sports, the former England midfielder said: "We have to be realistic in this league. They are a good team. We started well, the most disappointing goal is the second one and it was a mistake that you can't make at this level.

    "If you reflect until the red card, we has good moments but down to 10 men it was a different game against a team with a lot of quality. The players gave everything until the end but it doesn't feel nice. We have to take some responsibility and understand they are the levels we need to raise to."

  • Manager highlights tough start

    The heavy setback equalled the joint-heaviest defeat of Lampard's managerial career and put Coventry alongside Crystal Palace's grim record from the 2017-18 campaign. Despite his side remaining rooted to the bottom of the table without a point or a goal, he pointed to the demanding opening run of fixtures they have navigated against title-chasing sides Arsenal and Manchester City.

    The former Chelsea boss urged his players not to wallow in self-pity and to raise their work rate at the highest level: "We just continue to work. We are four games into the season when we have played the two most difficult fixtures [Arsenal and Manchester City away]. You always have to continue to work and the feeling is different in the Premier League.

    "It is more pressure and a lot of players have not been near that. We're not feeling sorry for ourselves and they have to keep working and working. I've been in this situation many, many times. I was more disappointed with Hull than today. It was a Brighton team that were very clinical."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Challenging schedule tests resolve

    The Sky Blues must regroup quickly when they host fellow top-flight side Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday, September 16. Their search for a first league goal and point continues with a trip to Nottingham Forest at the weekend before the international break. Lampard's men need to sharpen their attacking edge and tighten their defensive organisation ahead of welcoming Newcastle United in mid-October.

Carabao Cup
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Carabao Cup
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA