'Soccer Aid is his biggest achievement' - Frank Lampard's managerial record ripped apart by fans as Coventry are sent 'thoughts and prayers' after handing Chelsea legend his first job in 18 months
Frank Lampard has been announced as the new Coventry City boss, and fans are tearing apart the Chelsea legend's lack of managerial success.
- Coventry hire Lampard as head coach
- Fans rip into 46-year-old's managerial record
- Chelsea icon signs two-and-a-half-year deal