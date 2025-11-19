Getty/GOAL
Franco Mastantuono admits Lamine Yamal is better but warns Barcelona star he 'just got here' as Real Madrid youngster opens up on pubalgia injury plaguing both teenagers
Mastantuono’s promising start halted by early-season injury
The Argentine arrived at Real Madrid this summer in a €45 million ($53m/£39m) move from River Plate. At just 18, he was seen as one of the most promising South American talents of his generation. Madrid moved quickly for him, convinced his profile and style fit perfectly with manager Xabi Alonso's structure. He made his debut on the opening weekend of the season against Osasuna and settled in quicker than expected. While he has contributed only one goal and one assist in his 12 appearances so far, the Madrid boss was more impressed with his overall play and his ability to find spaces, which made him a regular starter in the absence of Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.
However, Mastantuono has struggled with discomfort as Real Madrid confirmed signs of pubalgia, a groin and lower abdominal injury known for being unpredictable.
Mastantuono reveals the issue began before his Madrid move
Speaking on Cadena SER, Mastantuono opened up about the injury and how the pain developed. He said the issue didn’t appear overnight but grew slowly until it reached a point he couldn’t ignore.
"I'm working hard to recover and be back on the pitch, which is the best part. I'm feeling much better now," the Argentine said. "It was a pain I'd been dealing with for a while. It was time to slow down and recover properly so I could be at 100%. This club demands it. I'll be back playing soon."
He revealed the pain actually began while he was still at River Plate. "It started in the second game of the Club World Cup with River and it bothered me more and more until I had to stop because of the pain."
Mastantuono opens up on growing Yamal rivalry
The young winger also opened up about his comparison with Yamal, and how their rivalry could possibly define the next decade of El Clasico. The 18-year-old said he does not enjoy direct comparisons, but he understands why the discussion exists. "I don't like comparisons, but it's always nice to have rivals of Lamine's caliber, from Barcelona,
from Spain. It motivates you to be even better. I hope it can stay this way for a long time, until the end of my career."
When asked who is better right now, he was straightforward. "Today, Lamine. He's showing an incredible level, but I've just arrived at Real Madrid, I'm in an adaptation process that I hope will be quick so I can get up to speed in Europe and at Real Madrid. I hope it's a long story to tell, with many matches like the last one we played, which was incredible."
The rise of pubalgia issues in young players
Pubalgia, often called a sports hernia, is one of the toughest injuries for players who depend on agility and explosive movement. It affects the connection between the abdominal and adductor muscles, and recovery can vary from week to week. Wingers and attacking players who twist and sprint repeatedly are especially vulnerable.
It is also an injury that cannot be rushed. If a player returns too soon, the pain usually comes back even stronger. Yamal is dealing with the same issue at Barcelona and has been in and out of the squad this season due to the injury. Athletic Club's Nico Williams has managed it recently, and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has also faced similar problems this season.
Mastantuono's progress has been steady, but Los Blancos are taking a cautious approach and have not yet set a timeline for his return. According to reports, there is quite optimism he could return towards the end of December. Still, the club won't rush him. Alonso wants him fully fit for a demanding January schedule, where Madrid will need depth on the wings.
