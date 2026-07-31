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'Great sadness' - Tributes flow in for Franco Baresi as AC Milan confirm legendary defender has passed away
Milan legend passes away
The football world has been plunged into mourning following the passing of Milan and Italy legend Baresi at the age of 66. The iconic centre-back is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders in the history of the sport. Baresi spent his entire professional career with the Rossoneri, establishing himself as a symbol of the club's dominance. His death has prompted an immediate outpouring of grief from former team-mates, rival clubs, and football governing bodies.
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Zoff expressed his condolences
Former Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff paid tribute to his legendary compatriot. The World Cup winner highlighted Baresi's immense impact both on and off the pitch.
"It's a moment of great sadness for the passing of an extraordinary person, a footballer." Zoff remembers Baresi. "Franco was a kind person and a champion on and off the field. It's truly a heavy loss for his family, for the fans, and for Italian football. As a player, he won at all levels - cups, league titles, and with the national team - all with great merit. Franco's loss is a loss for all of Italian sport."
Real Madrid remember European battles
Real Madrid released a heartfelt statement expressing their condolences to Baresi's family and Milan. The Spanish giants recalled their famous European Cup encounters against Baresi during the Arrigo Sacchi era. Milan eliminated Real Madrid on their way to lifting the trophy in both 1989 and 1990. Baresi famously captained the Rossoneri during an iconic 5-0 victory over the Spanish side during that dominant period.
UEFA also paid their respects to the decorated defender. The European governing body praised a stellar career that included three European Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and 81 international caps for Italy.
- AFP
Italian football unites in grief
Clubs across the Italian peninsula have united to pay their respects to the fallen icon. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and manager Massimiliano Allegri issued a joint message of profound condolence to Baresi's family. Fellow Serie A side Monza also shared their sorrow, describing Baresi as a global football icon. They praised the former defender as an absolute example for future generations to follow.
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