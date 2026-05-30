The king returns! Francesco Totti set for Roma talks as coach Gian Piero Gasperini demands Italy legend be given key role

Gasperini is actively attempting to reshape the hierarchy at Roma, with Gazzetta reporting the veteran tactician has identified Totti as a vital component of his long-term project at the Stadio Olimpico. Rather than seeing the World Cup winner as a mere figurehead, Gasperini is adamant that Totti must have a hands-on role within the sporting department.

The manager has already established a strong rapport with the former captain, highlighted by a significant dinner meeting in central Rome back in March. During their discussions, the pair mapped out how Totti's expertise could benefit the current squad. Speaking on the matter, Gasperini was clear about his intentions, stating: "I have an idea of what to do with someone like him."