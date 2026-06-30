France player ratings vs Sweden: Michael Olise, you are a genius! Midfield masterclass propels Les Bleus into World Cup last 16 as Kylian Mbappe matches Lionel Messi

France took a little while to click into gear, but Didier Deschamps' side eventually generated a flurry of first-half chances and that pressure would yield the opening goal.

Barcola's long run ended with the winger sweeping a shot over, and Mbappe had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside moments later. Adrien Rabiot then twice went close either side of the Real Madrid man somehow hitting the woodwork in acres of space in the box.

Olise sprang into life after the half-hour mark, coming within a whisker of scoring one of the greatest goals in World Cup history as his audacious bicycle-kick smacked the base of the post. Ousmane Dembele could only guide the rebound wide.

The Bayern Munich winger followed that up by bending a shot just wide and forcing the Swedish goalkeeper into a good save from the edge of the box. It was from the resulting corner that France broke the deadlock, with Mbappe finishing off a neat set-piece routine involving Olise and Dembele on the left by skipping away from Viktor Gyokeres and whipping an unstoppable strike into the far corner.

France effectively wrapped up the win early in the second period. Olise threaded a pass through a defender's legs and Barcola lashed a fine finish into the back of the net for 2-0. The former Crystal Palace man clearly wanted a goal of his own, but another curling shot brought another fine stop shortly after the hour mark, and when he was played through 10 minute later, his prodded effort was smothered.

Instead, Olise turned his attention back to creating - playing another inch-perfect through-ball that Mbappe buried with aplomb to put the game to bed with 15 minutes to play. Deschamps' men will now go on to face Paraguay in the last 16.

GOAL rates France's players from New Jersey...