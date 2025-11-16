France player ratings vs Azerbaijan: Jean-Philippe Mateta outshines Hugo Ekitike as Les Bleus' back-ups make their case in final World Cup qualifier

On a night that was supposed to be a procession for the Group D winners, Azerbaijan had other ideas and took the lead in the fourth minute when Renat Dadashov swept in Rahman Dasdamirov's pass across the six-yard box following some slack marking. For 16 minutes, it was bedlam in Baku, but Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta powered in a close-range header from Malo Gusto's cross to level proceedings.

It looked like the Chelsea full-back had then put France ahead when his deflected shot nestled in the corner, only for the goal to be chalked off as the ball struck Christopher Nkunku's arm on the way in. It was 2-1 on the half-hour mark, though, when Maghnes Akliouche scored his first goal for his country as he tucked in Gusto's neat cutback following a lovely floated pass from Khephren Thuram.

Juventus midfielder Thuram thought he had opened his own goal-scoring account for France, only for his effort to be ruled out after Hugo Ekitike handled in the box. But the visitors got the breathing room they were seeking just before half-time when goalkeeper Sahruddin Mahammadaliyev, who was later taken off after being dazed from a collision, pushed the ball into his own net from Thuram's strike on goal.

If the first half was a rollercoaster ride, the second was anything but. Azerbaijan, ranked 123rd in the world, began to tire around the hour mark, and had it not been for substitute keeper Aydin Bayramov, it could have been more one-sided.

GOAL rates France's players from Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium...