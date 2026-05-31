Revealed: The four positions Jose Mourinho will demand transfer upgrades in when returning to Real Madrid for a second spell as Blancos boss

According to AS, the first priority for the incoming boss is a complete overhaul of the backline, with Mourinho identifying both central and wide defensive positions as major areas of concern. Having watched Madrid struggle through two consecutive trophyless campaigns, the 63-year-old is determined to install a new sense of authority next to Antonio Rudiger. To achieve this, he has requested the recruitment of at least one or two high-calibre central defenders who possess the leadership qualities he feels have been lacking lately.

The defensive revolution doesn't stop in the middle, as Mourinho is also targeting fresh blood on the flanks. A new right-back is high on the agenda to provide genuine competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold, while a move for a new left-back remains contingent on the future of Fran Garcia. Mourinho's philosophy has always been built on a rock-solid foundation, and his insistence on multiple defensive reinforcements suggests he views the current setup as too fragile for his demanding tactical system.



