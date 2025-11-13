Four goals in 45 games: Why has Phil Foden been unable to replicate his Man City performances and flopped for England?

Foden, who has just four goals to show from his 45 caps, is all the way down in joint-140th, alongside ex-Liverpool winger Nicky Barmby, who played half as many games as him, and below defenders such as Tony Adams, Stuart Pearce and Gary Cahill (on five goals each). When it comes to goals per match, he ranks 409th, which is in stark contrast to the 104 goals and 64 assists he has produced in 333 matches for City.

The midfielder has not scored for England since in the friendly win over Scotland in September 2023 while Foden's last competitive goal came against Wales at the 2022 World Cup. Before then, his only strikes for his country were a brace against Iceland in a behind-closed-doors Nations League match in the coronavirus days of 2020. He has contributed nine assists, although only one of them has come since the last World Cup.

Foden is far from alone in shining much more brightly for his club than his country, but the drop-off when he swaps the light blue of City for the white of England is far more pronounced than any other player of his stature. And it is worth examining once more as he prepares to make his first appearance for England in eight months in their final two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.