Four games in 12 days: Where Chelsea-Man City match-ups will be won and lost as WSL rivals prepare for season-defining duels

The two English giants will face off in the League Cup, Champions League and Women's Super League in March - so what could decide this unique series?

It's not often that any football team finds itself facing the same opponent four times in a row, but when Chelsea and Manchester City meet in the Women's League Cup final on Saturday, it'll be the first instalment of a quadruple-header which also sees the two English giants pitted against one another in the Champions League quarter-finals and then in the Women's Super League. There is also the potential for the pair to meet in the Women's FA Cup final in May, should both win their semi-final ties.

If the anticipation ahead of these four games was not already huge, it intensified on Monday when City made the incredible decision to make a managerial change just five days before a cup final. After some underwhelming results in a tough season, the club parted ways with Gareth Taylor and announced the temporary return of former head coach Nick Cushing, who led the team between 2013 and 2020.

That is certainly one major point in focus ahead of these matches, but what else could make the difference as Chelsea and Man City try to keep themselves in the hunt for success across the board? GOAL picks out six potentially decisive factors in their four encounters in March, ahead of the first meeting this weekend...