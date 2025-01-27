This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Christian McFarlane NYCFCUSA Today Images
Jacob Schneider

Former USYNT defender and NYCFC Homegrown product Christian McFarlane completes Manchester City transfer

C. McFarlaneNew York City FCManchester CityTransfersPremier LeagueMajor League Soccer

The 18-year-old defender has joined the reigning Premier League Champions, while NYCFC retain a sell-on percentage

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Next Match