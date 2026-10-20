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Former manager claims free agent Dele Alli still believes he has the quality to play for Manchester United
Salford City offer rejected by former Spurs star
Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Karl Robinson revealed that he offered Alli a chance to return to English football this summer. Robinson, who managed the player during his breakthrough years at MK Dons, crossed paths with Alli recently.
According to Robinson, he actively tried to recruit the midfielder for Salford City, but Alli dismissed the idea of dropping down to League Two. Robinson stated: “I would 100% give him a chance. I saw him in the gym in June, and I told him to come to Salford. But he probably looked at me and went, ‘gaffer, come on, I’m not doing that’.”
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Unwavering belief and Man Utd ambitions
Despite recent struggles, Robinson insists Alli retains an elite mentality, suggesting he would feel capable of changing the club's fortunes at Old Trafford. "I guarantee if you sat down with him now, he’d probably say he could change the fortune at Manchester United," Robinson said. The manager also left the door open for a reunion, adding: "If a job comes up, Dele Alli is always more than welcome to come anywhere I go. I worry about Dele as a young man – he is someone that I will always be there to pick up the phone to."
A steep decline from Tottenham stardom
The 30-year-old, born April 11, once boasted a glittering record in English football. During his prime years, Alli made 269 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 67 goals and providing 59 assists. His overall Premier League tally stands at 51 goals and 35 assists in 194 matches.
However, his career trajectory has plummeted since leaving Spurs for Everton on a free transfer in January 2022. Following an unsuccessful loan at Besiktas, he was released in 2024. A brief stint in Italy with Como followed in early 2025, but he has been without a club since September 2025.
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What is next for the free agent?
Alli continues building his fitness while engaging fans via Twitch streams. As the months pass without a new club, it remains entirely uncertain whether he will eventually accept a lower-league offer or finally secure the high-level return he seemingly still desires.
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