Former Chelsea youth player reveals he may have just days to live as he battles terminal illness
Musonda reveals illness
Musonda began his career in his native Belgium where he developed in the Anderlecht academy. He moved to west London alongside his brothers in 2012, but did not make an appearance for the first team.
He retired from football in 2019, aged just 27, and his younger brothers also had careers in football. Charly, who was tipped for stardom, did go on to make seven appearances for the Blues before leaving in 2022. Meanwhile, Tika is still involved in football and works as a global talent scout at Liverpool.
Lamisha revealed he was suffering with a terminal illness on Instagram and reflected on his life and career in football.
Musonda 'fighting to stay alive'
In the social media post, which showcased a number of highlights throughout his life and footballing journey, Musonda said: “Life has so many ups and downs and no one really knows the pain you're dealing with. This has been a tough and gruelling couple of years for me. And it is with sadness that I must inform you that I've been struggling trying to get my health back to normal hence why I've been unable to come on social media.”
Musonda explained that he has had to "come to grips" with the fact that his health is now in a critical condition, adding: "I am now just fighting to stay alive."
He asked for help and prayers and insisted that he is "fighting and I won't quit until it is time for my last breath".
"As you can see here, I've been blessed with a beautiful early stage of my life... so much more to give. But so many wonderful people I wish I had the chance to thank, face to face. It pains me that I might not have the chance to do so. I love you all, Lamisha."
Former Blues stars send support
Under the post, a number of people from across the footballing world sent Musonda their best wishes. Belgium’s all-time leading goal-scorer and former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku commented: "Courage Lamisha. We are with you."
Similarly, former Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia, who worked as a director at Stamford Bridge for over eight years until BlueCo bought the club in 2022, added: "I sincerely hope you manage to overcome your health struggles! Think of you and your family."
Following the thousands of messages of support, Musonda posted again on Instagram. "I want to thank God for the prayers, kind messages loaded with positivity and love that I have received from everyone,” he said. "I want to thank my family included. My brothers and parents love me more than anything. I am in no means the perfect human being. No one is.
"I want to thank football and school also, for giving me real life lessons. I want to be remembered as someone who didn’t fall in love with the adulations. But the good people I met along the way… the teammates, the teachers, the coaches, the bus drivers... It’s for them, I fight and stay strong."
Musonda continues health battle
Musonda did not share what health condition he was suffering with, but as he said in his social media posts, he will continue to fight to survive. The former Chelsea player is just taking it day by day and added: "Let’s win each day at a time."
