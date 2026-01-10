Former Chelsea youth player reveals he may have just days to live as he battles terminal illness

In the social media post, which showcased a number of highlights throughout his life and footballing journey, Musonda said: “Life has so many ups and downs and no one really knows the pain you're dealing with. This has been a tough and gruelling couple of years for me. And it is with sadness that I must inform you that I've been struggling trying to get my health back to normal hence why I've been unable to come on social media.”

Musonda explained that he has had to "come to grips" with the fact that his health is now in a critical condition, adding: "I am now just fighting to stay alive."

He asked for help and prayers and insisted that he is "fighting and I won't quit until it is time for my last breath".

"As you can see here, I've been blessed with a beautiful early stage of my life... so much more to give. But so many wonderful people I wish I had the chance to thank, face to face. It pains me that I might not have the chance to do so. I love you all, Lamisha."