'Learn the rules of the game!' - Former Chelsea doctor Eva Carneiro slams Jose Mourinho and John Terry as Netflix documentary reopens 2015 controversy

Carneiro has not held back after watching Mourinho and Terry discuss the end of her Chelsea career in the documentary 'Mourinho'. The dispute dates back to August 2015 when Carneiro and head physio Jon Fearn entered the pitch to treat Eden Hazard during injury time of a 2-2 draw.

Given Thibaut Courtois had been sent off earlier, their intervention temporarily left the Blues with only nine players on the field. This sparked a public outburst from Mourinho, which ultimately led to Carneiro leaving Stamford Bridge and settling a legal claim for constructive dismissal at an employment tribunal.

Responding to the new footage on social media, Carneiro expressed her frustration at the situation being brought back into the limelight. "11 years on and here we are reliving the worst. Hope they made some money," she wrote on X. She specifically targeted Terry’s claims about a dressing-room "understanding" regarding medical treatment, stating: "We are bound by a medico-legal code of conduct. Genuinely it would be healthy for John Terry to learn the rules of the game. It’s been long enough mate."



