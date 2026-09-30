AFP
Football Watchdog hints Man City owners could face severe expulsion from the English game
Regulator reacts to guilty verdict
The chair of the Independent Football Regulator, David Kogan, has warned that Manchester City owners could face severe sanctions following Tuesday's verdict. Addressing the fallout in a report by Daily Mail Sport, Kogan stated: "The independent commission's decision raises serious issues. The IFR has powers to assess the suitability of owners, directors and executives and we will use these powers where appropriate, in the interests of protecting the sustainability, honesty and integrity of English football where there is clear evidence of wrongdoing by individuals. This includes taking account of findings made by the Leagues. However, as the proceedings remain ongoing between Manchester City and the Premier League, we will await further developments. We hope it can be resolved quickly for the sake of fans. For now, we have no further comment."
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Artificial revenues and sham deals
The Premier League released a lengthy statement revealing that Manchester City have been found guilty of all 115 charges relating to serious financial breaches. The independent panel found that the club had relied on "sham contracts" with commercial partners to artificially inflate revenues and reduce costs. According to the findings, the financial picture at the stadium was falsely altered by nearly £900m over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018. The remaining sponsorship fees were reportedly propped up by the Abu Dhabi United Group, allowing the club to file misstated accounts and significantly breach domestic and European spending limits.
Premier League and club statements
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters explained the gravity of the situation, stating: "The core decision establishes the facts of what happened at Manchester City during this period. It details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade. It also vindicates the Premier League's decision to pursue this case against Manchester City."
In response, the club maintained their defiant stance: "The club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case. The club will therefore be relentless, and where necessary proactive, in any and all appropriate regulatory and legal forums."
- AFP
What next for Manchester City?
Manchester City have until Friday to launch an official appeal against the independent commission's findings. The club will pursue all available legal avenues, arguing that the explosive verdict contains clear material errors. With the regulatory process still ongoing, the football world now waits to see what specific historic sanctions will follow, and whether the proposed ownership expulsion becomes a reality.
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