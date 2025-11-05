Football Manager 26 wonderkids: Best young strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers to sign on FM26

Football Manager 26 is out now and, if you're anything like us, you'll have the game fired up, ready to embark on a new challenge.

One of the most rewarding and exciting aspects of Football Manager (like Championship Manager before it, for those of us of a certain vintage!), is unearthing hidden gems and nurturing wonderkids appropriately so that they reach their full potential and become masters of the ever-expanding football universe.

Keeping your eye out for young talent is a key consideration, whether you're managing the biggest club in the world or scraping at the lower end of the football pyramid, where one or two bright sparks can ignite a blaze of glory through the divisions.

Here, GOAL brings you the best young players under the age of 20* to sign on FM26, based on their potential ability.

*We have limited the list to include only players who are 19 or younger at the start of the game. (It doesn't feel right to describe a 20-year-old as a wonderkid!)