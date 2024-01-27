Football fan chases referee off pitch after controversial penalty award in League One match between Portsmouth and Port Vale

Football fan chases referee off pitch after controversial penalty award in League One match between Portsmouth and Port ValeJack McRaeGetty/XPort ValePortsmouthLeague OnePort Vale vs PortsmouthA Port Vale fan had to be restrained by players and staff after chasing and confronting referee Craig Hicks for awarding Portsmouth a penalty.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFan ran on the pitch to confront refereePort Vale condemn supporter's actionsPortsmouth win game 1-0