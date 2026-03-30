Argentina is also reportedly interested in Germany’s Under-21 striker Nicolo Tresoldi and wants to persuade him to switch national teams. This is according to a report in the Bild newspaper. The report states that the current world champions have already made contact with Tresoldi, whose mother, Barbara Caffi, is from the South American country.
Translated by
Following Germany and Italy: another top nation is reportedly interested in U21 star Nicolo Tresoldi
- Getty Images
A call from Italy? Tresoldi: "I'd be delighted"
Tresoldi was born in Sardinia and initially grew up in Italy. As a teenager, he moved to Hanover with his parents and played football for the youth team of second-tier side Hannover 96. At the age of 18, he was granted German citizenship in 2022 and made his debut for the DFB’s U19 national team that very same month. Since then, he has been playing in the jersey with the eagle on the chest – yet there remains interest from Italy too.
Speaking to Sky Sports Italia in October about a potential move to the Squadra Azzurra, Tresoldi said: “The rules allow it, and my phone is switched on. If Gattuso (Italy’s national coach, ed.) wants to speak to me, I’d be very happy.” He added, however: “But at the moment I’m playing for Germany; I’ve made that decision, even if it’s only the U21s. I feel very much at home."
Tresoldi scores twice for the German U21s
There could now be a three-way battle for Tresoldi’s signature. Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann confirmed in November that he had the striker on his radar and even mentioned him by name at a press conference. However, he did not select him for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana.
Instead, Tresoldi played for the German U21s, scoring twice in their 3-0 European Championship qualifier win against Northern Ireland. On Tuesday, the team face Greece.
- AFP
Arsenal are reportedly interested in Nicolo Tresoldi
Tresoldi moved from Hannover 96 to Club Brugge last summer for a transfer fee of €7.5 million and has impressed for the Belgian side in his debut season: he has scored 17 goals and provided 5 assists in 48 competitive matches.
According to the Bild newspaper, Arsenal have already put him on their radar as a result.
The German U21 national team's upcoming matches:
31 March Greece – Germany 26 September Latvia v Germany 30 September Malta v Germany 6 Oct Germany v Georgia