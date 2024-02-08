Folarin Balogun, from hero to villain! USMNT striker scores regulation penalty but misses spot-kick in shootout as Monaco fall to third-tier Rouen in shocking Coupe De France loss

Jacob Schneider
Folarin Balogun Monaco 2023-24Getty
Folarin Balogun scored a regulation penalty, but missed his spot-kick in the shootout, as Monaco embarrassingly crashed out of the Coupe De France.

  • Balogun scores first Monaco goal since November
  • Misses crucial penalty kick in shootout
  • Third-tier Rouen knock out Ligue 1 giants and advance

