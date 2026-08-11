Stay or go? Why Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic and other USMNT stars should consider their club futures

One of the World Cup's big takeaways is that Folarin Balogun can truly reach an elite level as a striker. The best way to do that is to play for a top club, and the current Monaco striker can ride that momentum to potentially land a life-changing move.

A strong World Cup has led to some of the sport's most famous transfers. Some have worked, and some have quite memorably gone up in flames. Because of the latter, there does seem to be an increased sense of tentativeness from big clubs to go crazy for World Cup breakout stars. However, Balogun is not just a World Cup star.

In addition to his goal this summer, Balogun has shown he can do it at higher levels in Ligue 1. He was a thorn in PSG's side last season and scored five goals in 10 Champions League games last season in addition to his 13 in league play. After two years of trying to recapture that Reims form, Balogun did that down the stretch last season and then elevated his game even more with the world watching this summer.

So what’s next? A return to the Premier League? Perhaps PSG decide the best way to stop Balogun is to sign him, or another big club sees the 25-year-old as a striker it can build around. After his summer, Balogun should have plenty of options - and this may be the perfect time to bet on himself and take another step up.