'The focus is to change his mind' - Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim refuses to defend his squad in response to brutal criticism from INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Ruben Amorim says it is up to him and his Manchester United players to change Sir Jim Ratcliffe's mind after the INEOS chief's criticism of the squad.
- Ratcliffe criticised Man Utd squad
- Amorim challenges players to change his mind
- Red Devils have won 11 games under new boss