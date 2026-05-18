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Florentino Perez pays special tribute to 'legend' Dani Carvajal as Real Madrid confirm veteran full-back's summer departure
A legendary farewell for a Madrid icon
The announcement marks the conclusion of a historic chapter for Los Blancos, as the club and player have mutually agreed to part ways when his contract expires this summer. Since joining the academy in 2002, the Spaniard has spent 13 seasons in the first team, establishing himself as one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. The club expressed "gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of our club and world football" as they prepare for a transition at right-back.
The 34-year-old’s decision to move on comes amid a season where persistent injury struggles restricted him to just 22 appearances across all competitions. Having won everything possible at domestic and international level, including Euro 2024 and the Nations League with Spain, Carvajal is reportedly looking for one final adventure abroad before his playing days come to an end.
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Florentino Perez hails a club symbol
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez led the tributes for the departing captain, emphasising his importance to the club's identity. Perez said to the club's official website: “Dani Carvajal is a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its academy. His image alongside our beloved and remembered Alfredo Di Stefano laying the first stone of Ciudad Real Madrid will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas and in the history of our club.”
Perez went on to highlight the character of the man who led Los Blancos through several golden eras. He added: “Carvajal has always exemplified the values of Real Madrid. This is and will always be his home.” The president's words reflect the immense status Carvajal holds, having been a part of the squad for 23 years, including his formative decade in the youth ranks.
Unmatched European pedigree and silverware
Carvajal’s trophy cabinet is remarkably crowded, featuring an incredible 27 titles earned during his time in the capital. He is one of only five players in history to have won six European Cups, a feat that cements his place in footballing immortality. His contribution to the Champions League was further recognised in 2024, when he was named the Best Player of the final after scoring a crucial goal to secure the title.
In addition to his European exploits, the full-back leaves with six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and four Spanish Super Cups. Individually, his consistency was rewarded with a place in the FIFPro 2024 World XI, proving that even in his veteran years, he remained among the global elite at his position.
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Planning for the post-Carvajal era
While the departure of a captain is always a seismic event, Madrid are already well-prepared for the future after bringing in Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer. The decision to hand the right flank over to the English full-back played a major part in Carvajal choosing to seek a new professional challenge over a reduced role at the Bernabeu.
Home fans will have the opportunity to show their appreciation this Saturday during the final La Liga match of the season. Following 450 appearances and 14 goals for the first team, the man who rose from the academy to the very top of the world game will receive a hero's farewell before embarking on the next chapter of his career.