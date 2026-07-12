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Nayib Moran

‘No time to start from scratch’ - Five things former Barcelona star Rafa Márquez must get right as Mexico manager

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Analysis
Mexico
R. Marquez
R. Marquez
G. Mora
E. Alvarez

The El Tri legend inherits renewed belief, an emerging generation and enormous expectations. From defining Gilberto Mora’s role to deciding Edson Álvarez’s future, here is what Márquez must do to move Mexico forward.

When Rafael Márquez signed for AS Monaco in 1999, he had only one question: “Is Monaco in Europe?”

That was all that mattered to the then-20-year-old defender. Márquez went on to win Ligue 1 with Monaco in the 1999-2000 season before becoming the first Mexican to lift the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. He is, arguably, the greatest defender to ever wear the Mexico shirt.

El Tri have been here before, appointing one of the country’s legends to take charge of the national team. Hugo Sánchez, famously known as the Pentapichichi, got his opportunity after the 2006 World Cup.

Sánchez’s peak came at the 2007 Copa América, when a Mexico side led by Nery Castillo finished third after defeating Uruguay 3-1. Less than a year later, Sánchez was dismissed after failing to lead Mexico’s Under-23 team to the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

There is far more unity around Márquez’s appointment. His apprenticeship as Javier “Vasco” Aguirre’s assistant could hardly have gone better. Márquez worked alongside Aguirre, observed his management of a pool of nearly 60 players and helped guide Mexico through a World Cup run that restored belief after the disappointment of 2022.

“I was pleasantly surprised by his personality with the group because, outside the field of play, he is indeed a cautious, measured man,” Aguirre told journalist Denise Maerker on her podcast Hablemos. “As a person, let’s say, he is reserved, to put it one way, and that serves him well because, as the saying goes, flies don’t enter a closed mouth. Bora [Milutinović] used to tell me, ‘Don’t talk so much, don’t talk so much, because then they’ll use that against you.’ With Rafa, we are in very good hands, very good hands.”

With Aguirre go the jokes, the jolliness and the unpredictable press conferences. In comes Márquez, a manager shaped by Barcelona’s La Masía and carrying the hope that he can leave his own mark while avoiding the missteps that prevented Sánchez from ever coaching El Tri at a World Cup.

Here are five things Márquez must get right now that he is officially Mexico manager...

  • Panama v Mexico - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Continuity, not a restart

    Márquez inherits a Mexico team that rebuilt belief under Aguirre. His first challenge is protecting that foundation while gradually adding his own identity.

    That is why his first public message mattered. Márquez spoke like someone who understands the value of what has already been built.

    “I think there is a very good foundation. There are young players and experienced players who I believe will be important during this transition period,” Márquez said hours after his appointment was confirmed. “So, as I sometimes mentioned on my social media, now is not the time to start from scratch, but to accelerate.

    “I believe a foundation has already been built, a great deal of work has been done to strengthen what was started and, above all, to take advantage of this continuity, which perhaps had not been seen before. That is now under my responsibility, and I will do everything possible to maintain it and even improve it. I’m excited, I feel the responsibility, and I have the desire to help the Mexican player improve, to maximize their potential, and for that to benefit the level of Mexican football.”

    Mexico’s first matches in September and October will offer Márquez an opportunity to build on the connection between the team and its supporters during the World Cup. They will also provide the first clues as to which parts of Aguirre’s project will remain and where Márquez intends to leave his own stamp.

    The message is continuity. The challenge is ensuring that continuity does not become stagnation.

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  • Mexico v Ecuador: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Push the Gilberto Mora generation forward

    Mexico’s World Cup run introduced a wave of players who no longer feel like pieces for the distant future.

    Gilberto Mora, Brian Gutiérrez, Obed Vargas, Raúl “Tala” Rangel, Mateo Chávez and Armando “Hormiga” González are now firmly part of the conversation for the next cycle.

    Márquez’s job is to turn promise into responsibility.

    Mora’s emergence was the clearest symbol of Mexico’s tournament. At 17, he never looked overwhelmed by the stage. He gave El Tri the feeling that their next era had already begun.

    That creates a delicate responsibility for Márquez. He has to determine how quickly to push the next generation without placing the entire weight of Mexican football on young shoulders.

    The same applies to the other players who benefited from Aguirre’s openness. The World Cup gave them a platform. Márquez must now give them a pathway.

    “It fills me with pride to be Mexican,” Erik Lira said after the 3-2 defeat to England in the Round of 16. “It fills me with pride to wear this jersey. It fills me with pride to belong to this national team, to this family, because I believe we lost with great honor.

    “I’m honestly not satisfied, but I am happy with what we achieved. Today we planted a seed that we will remember tomorrow, and I’m sure very good things are coming for us.”

    That seed now belongs to Márquez.

  • Czechia v Mexico: Group A - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Define Edson Álvarez’s role

    Immediately after Mexico’s run at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup ended with a quarterfinal defeat to England, Edson Álvarez flew to Russia to join the senior team at the Confederations Cup.

    Juan Carlos Osorio believed it was important to accelerate Álvarez’s development. He saw a player with the technical ability and tactical flexibility to make the following year’s World Cup roster, whether at center-back, right-back or in midfield.

    When Álvarez arrived in Russia, he was nervous and in awe. He could hardly believe he was training alongside the player he admired most: Márquez.

    The former Mexico captain immediately took him under his wing.

    That relationship now becomes one of the most intriguing threads of the new cycle.

    Álvarez has three World Cups on his résumé, but the last two have not fully matched the role he once appeared destined to have. His minutes were reduced in 2026, even though he started against South Korea and Czechia. Those matches also demonstrated why he remains difficult to dismiss.

    Márquez will understand better than most how valuable Álvarez’s profile can be. He will also know that the midfielder can no longer be judged solely on his reputation or past contributions. His role must be earned again, and his club situation will play a major part.

    Álvarez has been linked with a possible move to the Bundesliga, with 1. FC Köln mentioned as a potential destination. If he remains in Europe and plays meaningful minutes, Márquez will likely continue to view him as part of the national-team picture.

    The larger question is whether Álvarez begins the cycle as a starter, a leader, or a player fighting to prove he still belongs in both categories.

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    Build an identity that fits Mexico

    One of the most fascinating subplots surrounding Márquez’s appointment is already unfolding in Liga MX.

    Gabriel Milito, his former Barcelona teammate, has Chivas playing some of the best football in Mexico. The two shared a Barça dressing room for three seasons. Now, both are shaping major Mexican football projects from different positions.

    Milito’s Chivas have not simply won matches. They have played with a recognizable idea. Last season, they finished second with 36 points, providing one of Liga MX’s clearest examples of what can happen when a manager’s vision quickly takes hold.

    That makes Chivas a compelling reference point for Márquez. Milito has given his team structure, intensity and a clear style. Márquez must do something similar with El Tri while maintaining the competitive edge Aguirre restored.

    His two seasons with Barça Atlètic offer clues as to what that identity might look like.

    Márquez led Barcelona’s reserve team to fourth place in the Primera RFEF in 2022-23 before improving to second the following season and reaching the promotion playoff final. His team generally used a Barça-style 4-3-3, built from the back, sought control through midfield and attempted to play as the protagonist in the opposition half.

    But Márquez was not rigid. He used a false nine, moved midfielders into hybrid defensive roles, shifted his midfield structure and occasionally introduced two forwards when his team needed a goal.

    That balance will be essential with Mexico.

    Márquez cannot simply copy and paste Barcelona’s principles. He must adapt them to the players available, the demands of international football, Concacaf conditions and the urgency that follows every Mexico manager.

    Can Rafa give El Tri the same kind of recognizable identity that Milito has given Chivas?

  • Rafa Marquez, MexicoGetty

    Handle the pressure of being a legend

    Márquez is not just another Mexico manager. He is one of the country’s defining football figures: a former captain, a five-time World Cup player and a Barcelona icon.

    That gives him instant credibility. It also gives him nowhere to hide.

    Aguirre helped Mexico recover their pride. Márquez must now turn that pride into progress. The job will require more than symbolism, especially after a World Cup that reconnected El Tri with their supporters but still ended painfully against England.

    His first major decision will be assembling his staff.

    Márquez is expected to hold a press conference in August, and there should be more clarity by then regarding the people who will join him. Alfredo Talavera and Andrés Guardado have been mentioned as possible additions, although nothing has been confirmed.

    There have also been suggestions that Márquez could seek a more experienced figure to support him. Ignacio Ambriz and Luis Fernando “Flaco” Tena, who led Mexico to Olympic gold at London 2012, have both appeared in the conversation.

    That decision will reveal plenty about how Márquez views the job. Does he want a staff that represents his generation? An older voice beside him? Continuity from Aguirre’s cycle or a sharper change in direction?

    The pressure will be immediate because the name carries enormous weight. The opportunity is just as significant.

    For years, Márquez was the Mexican player who made Europe feel possible. Now, as manager, he has to make Mexico’s next step feel possible, too.