Brian Gutierrez’s rise, Edson Alvarez’s role and Javier Aguirre's roster decisions - Five keys for Mexico vs Australia

As national teams around the world continue to reveal their final World Cup rosters, El Tri are still tinkering.

Players based abroad have cut short their vacations to report to camp and quickly shift into World Cup mode before Mexico’s June 11 debut at Estadio Azteca. Javier “Vasco” Aguirre is still using every available minute to determine which version of El Tri gives him the best chance of making noise on home soil.

That makes Mexico’s brief but busy trip to the Los Angeles metropolitan area feel bigger than a friendly. Saturday’s match against Australia at the Rose Bowl will offer El Tri a chance to experience, up close, the support of their massive fan base in the United States. On Wednesday morning, the MexTour communications team reported that more than 70,000 tickets had already been sold for the game, turning Pasadena into something close to a World Cup pep rally.

The last meeting between Mexico and Australia on U.S. soil came in 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, another World Cup venue. That match finished 2-2 in front of 52,787 fans, with Raul Jimenez and Cesar “Chino” Huerta scoring for El Tri after Australia took a 2-0 lead.

Although more than 20 players in the current camp already appear to have their World Cup places secured, the Rose Bowl friendly will serve as one of the final real opportunities for those still on the periphery. Saturday night is the final test before Mexico join the rest of the world and unveil their final 26-man squad on June 1.

Here are GOAL’s five keys to watch as Mexico face Australia at the Rose Bowl.