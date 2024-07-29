‘Find a way to play with him’ – Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid poser as Thibaut Courtois backs new ‘Galactico’ to win a ‘lot of trophies’ alongside Jude Bellingham & Vinicius Jr Kylian MbappeReal MadridJude BellinghamThibaut CourtoisLaLiga

Thibaut Courtois admits that Real Madrid need to “find a way to play with” Kylian Mbappe, but are expected to challenge for a “lot of trophies”.