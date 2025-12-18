Finalissima 2026: Qatar set to host Spain vs Argentina grand clash

Minister of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the LOC, H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani said: "Qatar is proud to host this prestigious match between two champions. We have a track record of delivering world-class sports events, providing an exceptional experience for fans, supporters and media. Hosting Finalissima 2026 further demonstrates the trust our partners continue to show in Qatar."

On Qatar hosting the grand event, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: "This match symbolises the unification of two footballing continents and showcases the global reach of our sport in such a prestigious fixture. We look forward to an unforgettable evening of elite football and international celebration."

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez added: "This showpiece game is more than a competition, it is a symbol of collaboration and respect between confederations, and an opportunity for fans to enjoy a truly historic occasion."