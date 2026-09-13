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Alvino Hanafi

Tough luck, we're still top! Filipe rages at VAR robbery as Brunner stunner keeps Monaco on perch

Monaco
Ligue 1
Luis

Filipe Luis insisted AS Monaco fully deserved to remain top of Ligue 1 after fighting back to earn a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg. The Brazilian manager praised a spectacular long-range equaliser from Paris Brunner while slamming VAR for ignoring a late penalty incident.

  • Monaco fight back to reclaim Ligue 1 summit

    AS Monaco extended their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 campaign after battling back to secure a 1-1 draw against RC Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau. Trailing early in the second half through a Sadibou Sane own goal, les Rouge et Blanc showed immense resilience to level proceedings.

    German forward Paris Brunner delivered the crucial moment on 73 minutes, unleashing a magnificent 25-metre strike into the top corner.

    The hard-earned point returned Filipe Luis's side to the top of the table after four matches.

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    Filipe Luis hails squad character and Brunner strike

    Speaking post-match, Filipe Luis expressed immense pride in his team's refusal to accept defeat at a notoriously difficult venue. The manager singled out Brunner for special praise, highlighting both his relentless defensive pressing and explosive match-winning quality.

    He noted that the team unlocked their true attacking rhythm only after falling behind.

    "Strikers can be having an off day, but give them the ball in the right area and they decide matches," Filipe Luis said. "Paris presses relentlessly and attacks space. The players desperately wanted to win, and I am proud of their effort."


  • Manager rages at VAR protocol over late penalty

    The Brazilian boss did not hide his frustration regarding a controversial late incident when substitute Matthis Abline went down inside the box under a challenge from Mitchell. Despite a two-minute review, VAR opted against intervening, denying Monaco a potential winner.

    Filipe Luis called for managers to be granted challenge requests or for referees to consult the pitchside monitor directly.

    "To err is human, but when you watch the replay, it’s a clear-cut penalty," he argued. "If it takes two minutes to review, the referee should go over to the screen himself. The players are incredibly frustrated by it."

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  • Rouge et Blanc focus turns to Lens test

    Having preserved their unbeaten record, Monaco now prepare to defend their summit position on home soil. Filipe Luis's men return to action on Friday evening when they host Lens at the Stade Louis II.

    The manager emphasized taking the season one match at a time rather than making long-term title predictions.

    Monaco aim to carry their strong momentum forward and secure three points to reinforce their place at the top of the standings.

Ligue 1
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
Lens crest
Lens
RCL