FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: Dates announced for global youth tournament in Qatar

FIFA and the Local Organising Committee for Football Events (LOC) in Qatar have announced the dates for the 2026 edition of the FIFA U17 World Cup.

The tournament will be held in Qatar again from 19 November 2026 to 13 December 2026.

This will be the second of the five consecutive U17 World Cups to be hosted by Qatar - from 2025 to 2029.

And like last year in 2025, all the matches will be held in the Aspire Zone, which boasts of several world-class pitches in a state-of-the-art Competition Complex.



