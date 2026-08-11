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FIFA U17 World Cup 2026: 100 days to go as Qatar gears up to host second-successive youth WC

World Cup U17

After the immense success of the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup, Qatar has marked the 100-day countdown for the 2026 edition, second of the five U17 World Cups the Middle-East nation is hosting from 2025 to 2029.

The countdown for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup, set to be held in Qatar, has started with just 100 days to go before the first match kicks off. The excitement is certainly bubbling up in the Middle-East nation with the prestigious youth tournament scheduled to start on 19 November and set to run till 13 December. 


This year’s edition will be the second successive FIFA U17 World Cup being hosted by Qatar. Notably, the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts were awarded the hosting rights for five FIFA U17 World Cups from 2025 to 2029. 


  • Qatar set to build on the success of the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup

    The 2025 edition, the first of the five U17 World Cups awarded to Qatar to host, was an unqualified success. The landmark tournament was the first-ever FIFA tournament to feature 48 teams and a prelude to the 48-team FIFA World Cup that was held in the US, Mexico and Canada earlier this year. 


    With dedicated fan zones and match venues situated within the same area, the tournament witnessed plenty of footfall from fans eager to see the next generation of stars. Safe to say, it was a roaring success.


    This year’s tournament will follow the same format and feature 48 teams, 104 matches with almost eight matches held in a day during the group stages.


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  • Fans in QatarQSC

    Qatar set to launch another generation of stars

    After the 2025 edition saw the spotlight shine on several stars, all eyes will be on who the next breakout star will be when the 2026 edition kicks-off in Qatar. 


    Interestingly, last year we saw the emergence of Egyptian forward and FC Barcelona player Hamza Abdelkarim who featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup earlier this year after shining in Qatar last year. 


    No doubt, the FIFA U17 World Cup has long served as a launching pad for many of football’s biggest stars. 


    Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering world-class sporting events, thanks to the top class stadiums and related infrastructure which were also on show during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. 


    Tickets for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup will go on sale at a later date on www.roadtoqatar.qa






  • Aspire ZoneQSC

    The venue: Qatar’s famous Aspire Zone

    Just like the 2025 edition, this year’s tournament will also be held in the famous Aspire Zone Competition Complex in Qatar. It features multiple world class pitches, training complexes and the Khalifa International Stadium which will host the final.


    In 2025 too, Khalifa International Stadium hosted the final where Portugal lifted the trophy last year in front of a crowd of 38,901 spectators. The stadium, which also hosted matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its inauguration in 1976.


    All 104 matches of the tournament will be held in the Aspire Zone complex and fans can look forward to an exciting festival-like atmosphere under the theme of TMRW’s GOAT. The theme celebrates young stars as well as exploring a number of cultural and entertainment activities taking place at the Fan Zone.


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