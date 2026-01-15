FIFA receives record 500 million ticket requests for 2026 World Cup

The scale of demand is striking even in context. FIFA has already sold roughly two million tickets during presales held before the full schedule was announced and is believed to have approximately four to five million tickets remaining across the 104-match tournament. With each application covering between one and four tickets, the 500-million-plus requests likely represent interest in well over one billion individual tickets.

While FIFA has pointed to the overwhelming demand as validation of its pricing strategy, ticket costs have drawn sustained criticism from supporters, particularly in North America. Prices across all stages of the tournament are significantly higher than previous World Cups, deterring some fans while pushing others toward the secondary market. According to the Athletic, resale platforms such as StubHub and Vivid Seats currently list many matches well above face value, though prices could fluctuate - especially for less prestigious group-stage fixtures - as the tournament approaches.