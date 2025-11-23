SC
FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Popular Arab literary character Juha unveiled as official mascot of the tournament in Qatar
Juha unveiled as official FIFA Arab Cup 2025 mascot
The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Local Organising Committee (LOC) have unveiled Juha as the official mascot for the prestigious Arab competition. Inspired by arguably the most popular character from the history of Arab literature, Juha embodies the rich folkloric traditions of the region. Often depicted as a clumsy and slow-witted man who finds himself in humorous situations due to his strange antics, Juha’s tales, wildly popular across generations in the Arab world, always end up in a revelation of profound wisdom.
The beloved folklore hero will come to life, joining in the festivities of the FIFA Arab Cup, which will once again unite Arab fans for a unique celebration of the region’s vibrant culture and shared passion for football.
16 teams to compete in Arab Cup from across two confederations
A total of 16 teams, from across two conferderations (AFC and CAF), will have a chance to lift the coveted FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 trophy. Nine of the highest FIFA-ranked teams have qualified automatically, while 14 teams will vie for the remaining 7 spots in a series of qualifiers. The qualifying matches will be held ahead of the tournament on 25-26 November in Qatar.
How can you buy tickets for FIFA Arab Cup 2025?
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 tickets are available at: www.roadtoqatar.qa, with prices starting from QAR 25. Supporters can also purchase a Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of their team of choice during the group stage. Throughout the competition, fans will also be treated to a variety of entertainment and cultural activities. All tickets will be digital and will include accessible seating options for disabled fans. Disabled fans wishing to request accessible seats can do so by sending an e-mail to accessibility.tickets@sc.qa.
When will FIFA Arab Cup 2025 start?
The opening match will take place on December 1 at Al Bayt Stadium featuring hosts Qatar and the winner of Palestine vs Libya. The Final will be held on December 18 at the iconic Lusail Stadium. Other stadiums that will host matches during the tournament are Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City, Khalifa International and Stadium 974.
The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 is part of several tournaments that Qatar will be hosting up until the end of the year, including the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 from November 3-27. Qatar will also be hosting the second edition of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on December 10, 13 and 17.
