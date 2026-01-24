AFP
'Are you serious?!' - Fiery Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone bites back at Julian Alvarez question amid Arsenal & Barcelona transfer links
- AFP
Simeone comes to Alvarez's defence
Alvarez has hit the back of the net just seven times in Spain's top tier this term and is on a nine-game goalless run as Atletico seek to challenge rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid for the La Liga title. The 25-year-old has only scored in four of his 20 league appearances this season but retains the faith of head coach Simeone.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's league meeting with Mallorca, Simeone was asked by reporters whether supporters should believe in Alvarez. The question prompted Simeone to come to a staunch defence of his compatriot, replying: "Seriously? Are you seriously asking me that? The truth is that Julian Alvarez speaks for himself, because of the name he has, the authority he carries, and the career he’s built, right?"
Even with his goal woes, Alvarez is expected to start for Atletico when they welcome relegation-threatened Mallorca to the Wanda Metropolitano.
Barcelona and Arsenal interested in Alvarez
The question comes amidst reports of a potential summer exit. Barcelona have been credited with an interest for Alvarez, who has a £433m release clause in his contract, as the Blaugrana consider their options in a bid to replace Robert Lewandowski.
Lewandowski's current Barcelona deal expires at the end of the season, and the Pole is unlikely to be offered a new contract.
Arsenal, too, have been credited with an interest in Alvarez as they weigh up whether to make a move for Alvarez in the summer. While Alvarez has a hefty release clause in his deal, reports suggest that Atletico would entertain offers of around £86m for the former Manchester City forward.
Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has close links with Alvarez having negotiated his move to Atletico from City in 2024.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Gyokeres struggling following Sporting arrival
Arsenal already have a raft of attacking options on the books having added Viktor Gyokeres to the books last summer. Mikel Arteta is also able to call upon Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, though the latter duo have only recently returned to fitness following respective stints on the sidelines.
Gyokeres, too, has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag following his high-profile arrival from Sporting CP last summer. The 27-year-old has scored just five league goals this season and was dropped to the bench in place of Jesus for Tuesday's 3-1 win at Italian side Inter Milan.
Jesus, who has been linked with a move away from the Gunners, with a return to Brazil a possibility, bagged a brace in Milan in midweek, however Gyokeres came off the bench to bag his third Champions League goal of the season at the San Siro.
Arsenal out to maintain lead at the top on Sunday
For the first time this season, Arsenal boss Arteta is able to call upon a fully fit squad for Sunday's game against Manchester United. Arteta was sweating on the fitness of Havertz last week, but the German was spotted in training on Friday.
Defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie were also in training ahead of the welcome of United, leaving just youth team player Max Dowman as the Gunners' only confirmed absentee.
Arsenal are hoping to return to winning ways when they face United at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. The north London side have been held to back-to-back draws by Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
However, both Manchester City and Aston Villa have dropped points in recent weeks, meaning Arsenal went into the weekend seven points clear at the top of the table as they seek to win the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years.
Advertisement