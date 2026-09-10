'Stop the clock, I want to live in this moment forever!' – Inside Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele's wild PSG dream night

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign in emphatic fashion with a 6-1 thrashing of FK Slovan Bratislava at the Parc des Princes. Ferran Torres proved the star of the show with a sensational hat-trick, while Ousmane Dembele bagged a brace before Fabian Ruiz added a late sixth.

The dominant victory immediately sent a strong warning across Europe as Luis Enrique’s side launched their trophy defence with a complete performance.

Both primary goalscorers expressed delight with the team's relentless attacking tempo in front of their home supporters.