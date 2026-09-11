AFP
Ismail Kartal quits! Fenerbahce boss resigns after Roma draw but president Aziz Yildirim refuses to accept departure
Turkish giants face turmoil
Fenerbahce's opening night in Europe's premier competition descended into chaos after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Italian outfit Roma on Thursday evening. Despite securing a valuable point, Kartal stunned the post-match press conference by tendering his resignation for what he described as the good of the club. However, club president Yildirim publicly dismissed the manager's exit just minutes later, insisting the tactician remains firmly in charge.
- Anadolu Agency
President rejects shock resignation
Kartal, who remains under contract until June 2027, stated that his decision to step down was intended to clear the way for the squad: "I have left my position tonight." However, Yildirim swiftly moved to block the departure, revealing the manager was under immense emotional strain after being struck on the head by a bottle thrown from the crowd during the match. Confirming the tactician had been deeply shaken by the incident, the president explained: "He is upset about that."
Expectations soar after spending
The internal turbulence comes amid soaring expectations following five consecutive second-place finishes in the Turkish Super Lig. Pressure mounted further after high-profile summer additions including Mason Greenwood, Nathan Ake, Romelu Lukaku, and Vedat Muriqi arrived to spearhead the campaign. Returning to the Champions League proper for the first time in 18 years, the club's milestone has instead been overshadowed by intense social media scrutiny affecting squad morale.
- Getty Images Sport
Gruelling continental tests await
Fenerbahce must quickly resolve their internal crisis before heading to England to face Aston Villa on matchday two of the league phase on October 14. Roma face an equally demanding task on the same evening when they welcome European giants Real Madrid to the Stadio Olimpico. The upcoming test in Birmingham will serve as a definitive assessment of Kartal's authority amid an increasingly volatile atmosphere.
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