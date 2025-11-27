Getty Images Sport
'Felt his back' - Liverpool boss Arne Slot reveals extent of Hugo Ekitike injury blow after PSV defeat
Ekitike suffers back injury in dismal loss for Liverpool
Liverpool endured a difficult Champions League night as they fell to a heavy defeat against PSV Eindhoven at Anfield, and their problems were compounded by an injury to summer signing Ekitike. The forward struggled to influence the game and was replaced in the 61st minute with Liverpool already chasing the match, having seen their pressing intensity drop noticeably during the second half. His withdrawal came as PSV capitalised on the momentum shift, scoring twice more to leave the Reds with a damaging result.
Ekitike had returned to the starting XI and was expected to provide much-needed attacking spark, but it quickly became clear that something was wrong. His movement appeared restricted, and Liverpool’s frontline struggled to initiate the coordinated pressure Slot demands, allowing PSV to play through lines far too easily. By the time Alexander Isak came on, the visitors had already seized control and Liverpool’s response never materialised.
The defeat deepened Liverpool’s ongoing struggles across competitions, marking a third straight loss as their form continues to unravel. With key players misfiring, injuries piling up, and tactical cohesion faltering, the Reds once again left the pitch with more questions than answers. Ekitike’s condition now adds another layer of concern ahead of a crucial Premier League meeting with West Ham.
Slot confirms Ekitike 'felt his back' during first-half
Slot admitted post-match that he had sensed something was off with Ekitike almost immediately after half-time. He said: “Especially at the start of the second half, I constantly felt, 'What's wrong with Hugo?' It felt as if he couldn't move as he did [in] the first half. So, that's why our press was, I think, also a little bit off.”
Slot went on to reveal how early the problem began. He explained: “And he just told me that in the first five to 10 minutes of the first half he already felt his back too much. That's also why he had to go out.”
The Liverpool boss also spoke about the decision to withdraw Ibrahima Konate, insisting it was a tactical call rather than injury-related. “Yes, I found that one difficult because up until the moment you were just describing I think he played a good game. But, if you go 3-1 down, I think the thing that I have always done – and what I will keep doing – is then bringing an extra attacker in.” Slot acknowledged the scrutiny but reaffirmed that his priority was chasing goals rather than protecting reputations.
Slot under immense pressure as injuries pile up
Ekitike’s setback comes at a challenging moment for Liverpool, who are already dealing with mounting pressure following a run of poor performances across all competitions. The Frenchman, signed to inject a new dimension into the attack, has had an unsettled start and was looking to establish rhythm before this injury halted his momentum.
Liverpool's strong start had seen Ekitike show off his scoring prowess as he looked to capitalize in Isak's absence. However, the Frenchman's form has also seemed to drop off lately as he has scored just one goal in his last ten appearances for the Reds. With Slot's job now said to be in danger, it remains to be seen whether Ekitike will be available for selection for the Dutchman's crucial upcoming clashes.
Ekitike could miss crucial West Ham clash
Liverpool now turn their focus to the Premier League, where they face West Ham in a crucial fixture that could shape the trajectory of their season. Ekitike’s availability remains uncertain, and the medical team will assess his back issue in the coming days to determine whether he can feature. Given the physical demands of Slot’s system, he is unlikely to be risked without full confidence in his condition.
The Reds will also continue monitoring squad fitness as their fixture congestion intensifies with clashes against Sunderland, Leeds United, Inter Milan and Brighton coming up, as rotation becomes more important yet increasingly difficult due to injuries and form concerns.
