Newcastle eye €120m Borussia Dortmund ace as Arsenal close in on Bruno Guimaraes deal

Newcastle have actively started their search for a new dynamic central midfielder, with Dortmund standout Nmecha emerging as their absolute priority. The Magpies have already initiated formal discussions in an attempt to secure the 25-year-old Germany international this summer.

According to L'Equipe, Nmecha is viewed by the English club's hierarchy as the clear preferred solution to bolster their engine room. While Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt is also being actively studied as a potential alternative, the Dortmund ace remains firmly at the top of their ambitious shortlist.



