'There's someone behind this' - Federico Valverde claims Aurelien Tchouameni altercation 'blown out of proportion' as Real Madrid star explains hospital admission

The incident comes during a frustrating campaign for Real Madrid, who are in danger of ending the season trophyless and were recently knocked out of the Champions League. Valverde admitted the situation reflected the emotional toll of the season and apologised for the fallout surrounding the episode.

He added: "I'm sorry. I'm truly sorry because this situation hurts me, this moment we're going through hurts me. Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life, and I can't be indifferent to it. The result is an accumulation of things that culminate in a senseless fight, damaging my image and leaving room for doubt that they'll fabricate, defame, and add fuel to the fire of an accident."

"I have no doubt that any disagreements we might have off the field cease to exist on it, and if I have to defend it inside a stadium, I'll be the first. I wasn't going to speak out until the end of the season. We were eliminated from the Champions League, and I kept my anger and resentment to myself. We've wasted another year, and I wasn't in a position to be posting on social media when the only face I had to show was on the field, and I feel that's what I did."

"That's why I'm the one who's most saddened and pained to be going through this situation that prevents me from playing the next match due to medical decisions. I always gave it my all, to the very end, and it hurts me more than anyone not to be able to do so. I am available to the club and my teammates to collaborate on any decision they deem necessary. Thank you."