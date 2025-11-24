Getty Images Sport
Federico Chiesa's escape route?! Serie A giants jostle for position to sign Liverpool ace ahead of potential January exit
Chiesa courted by three Serie A giants
Chiesa’s Liverpool career has taken another difficult turn after the winger was once again limited to a brief cameo in a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend. The Italian played just 22 minutes, continuing a pattern that has defined his frustrating campaign under Slot. The match was his ninth Premier League appearance of the season, yet not a single one has come from the start, with his only 90-minute outings arriving in the Carabao Cup.
Despite Liverpool’s struggles and clear inconsistency in wide areas, Slot has shown no indication that Chiesa is part of his preferred rotation. The manager has consistently turned to Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo ahead of him, with even Hugo Ekitike getting time on the wings, leaving the 28-year-old unable to build rhythm or match fitness. This limited involvement has been heavily scrutinised in Italy, where analysts and supporters believe Chiesa should be given far more responsibility.
According to reports from TuttoJuve, multiple Serie A clubs have already approached his entourage and Liverpool ahead of the January window. Inter Milan and AC Milan are understood to be the two leading candidates, with both clubs viewing Chiesa as a player who could immediately elevate their attacking depth. Roma have also registered interest, widening the list of potential destinations as the winger searches for a situation that offers minutes and a clear role.
Chiesa needs regular minutes for Italy recall
Chiesa joined Liverpool in the summer of 2024 in what was widely hailed as a “smart gamble” for a fairly low fee, given his pedigree and the upside he possessed. However, his move to England quickly became overshadowed by recurring fitness issues, and his inability to withstand the physical demands of the Premier League has limited his contribution. Without regular playing time, his confidence and sharpness have steadily eroded, prompting debate over whether a move back to Italy is the only way to relaunch his career.
Slot’s tactical structure has also compounded the problem. The Dutchman’s system relies heavily on high-intensity pressing and constant off-the-ball running, something Chiesa has struggled to maintain due to repeated muscular setbacks. While his per-minute productivity remains respectable, the lack of sustained involvement has left him unable to meaningfully challenge Liverpool’s established attackers. As the season progresses, it has become increasingly clear that Chiesa is not central to Slot’s long-term plans.
This situation is drawing concern from the Italian national team setup, with regular minutes viewed as essential ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoffs. A January transfer, especially back to Serie A, is seen as the best possible scenario for Chiesa to reclaim a starring role and rebuild his standing with the Azzurri.
Chiesa's injury crises over the years
Chiesa’s Liverpool difficulties have highlighted deeper issues that predate his Premier League move. Since suffering a major ACL injury in 2022, the winger has been unable to maintain the explosive consistency that once made him one of Europe’s most feared wide forwards. His time at Juventus was similarly disrupted by stop-start spells of form, and his move to England was meant to offer a clean slate that has ultimately not materialised as hoped.
Injuries remain central to the story. Chiesa has already missed extended periods since joining Liverpool, including over two months across 14 games in the 2024/25 season due to muscle problems. Even when fit, he has yet to start a league match this campaign, making just eight Premier League appearances from the bench and accumulating just over 100 minutes. Despite scoring twice, he has not done so with the regularity required to break into Slot’s preferred XI.
Chiesa likely to leave Liverpool in January?
This lack of stability has fueled mounting speculation regarding a mid-season exit. Inter Milan are said to view him as an ideal depth option who can bring unpredictability to Simone Inzaghi’s forward line, while AC Milan consider him a player capable of complementing Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic. Roma are also monitoring the situation, emphasising that Chiesa’s stock in Italy remains high despite his struggles in England.
Liverpool’s stance ahead of January will likely hinge on whether Slot sees any future role for Chiesa beyond rotation cameos. If his limited involvement continues, the club may be open to approving a loan with an option or obligation to buy, especially with multiple Serie A sides ready to negotiate. With Chiesa eager for minutes and Italy’s coaching staff pushing for a move that guarantees playing time, all signs point toward an exit gaining momentum.
