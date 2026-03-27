‘Always a fear’ - Frank Lampard return to Chelsea could happen as ex-Coventry striker admits third stint as Blues boss cannot be ruled out

Having taken in 648 appearances for Chelsea as a player - scoring 211 goals while landing Premier League, Champions League and Europa League titles - emotional ties to west London were always going to lead Lampard back down that path at some stage.

After proving his worth at Derby, Chelsea did come calling in the summer of 2019. That reign only lasted until January 2021, with consistent results and performances proving difficult to generate. A shock SOS call was sent in Lampard’s direction in April 2023.

Filling the role of caretaker boss at the Bridge, a difficult 11-game reign delivered eight defeats and just one victory. Lampard remained out of the dugout until stepping back into the Championship with Coventry in November 2024.

He has done a brilliant job there, leading the Sky Blues to the top of the second tier table as they seek to bring a 25-year exile from the English top-flight to a close. It does, however, remain to be seen whether Lampard will take charge of them among the elite as another spell with Chelsea is being mooted - as current Blues boss Liam Rosenior sees his future called into question.