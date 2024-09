This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

FC Dallas Interim manager Peter Luccin frontrunner to take on full-time role Major League Soccer FC Dallas The Frenchman, who was named interim manager in June, is in pole position to retain the job on a full-time basis Luccin promoted from assistant to interim head coach

Nico Estevez fired in June after winning three of first 16 matches

Dallas five points out of the playoffs with four games remaining